Hindus and Muslims unite to protect Dhaka's ancient temple after Hasina-led govt collapse: Priest

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Devotees wait to offer prayers at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the Old Dhaka area.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh, Hindus and Muslims joined forces to protect the ancient Dhakeswari Temple in Dhaka. Despite the political turmoil, the local community stood guard, ensuring the safety of the temple and its deities. The temple, a symbol of religious harmony, continues to welcome visitors from all communities. The interim government has since restored order, with regular worship and festivals resuming at the historic site.

Community unites for temple's safety

In the wake of the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government, local Hindus, Muslims, and others came together to guard the centuries-old Dhakeswari Temple in Dhaka. Despite the absence of police protection and ongoing political chaos, the community ensured the temple remained unharmed.

Temple's role in religious harmony

The Dhakeswari Temple, surrounded by mosques in old Dhaka, has long been a symbol of communal harmony. The temple's bells often blend with the nearby mosque's calls to prayer, reflecting the peaceful coexistence of different faiths. Priest Ashim Maitro emphasises that the deity is a "mother to all humans," welcoming people of all religions.

Interim government steps in

Following the establishment of an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, security has been reinforced around the temple. Yunus himself visited the temple, reaching out to the Hindu community and reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting minority rights.

Resumption of religious activities

Despite the turmoil, daily rituals and worship at the Dhakeswari Temple continued uninterrupted. The temple is now preparing for upcoming festivals, including Janmashtami, with the participation of government officials, highlighting the return to normalcy and the enduring spirit of religious unity in Bangladesh.

