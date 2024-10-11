Crown of goddess Kali, gifted by PM Modi, stolen from Jeshoreshwari temple in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : PMO PM Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple in Bangladesh

Amid the vandalism of Hindu temples in Bangladesh, a significant incident of theft was reported at the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar, where a crown placed on the goddess Kali's head was reportedly stolen. According to the information released, the crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the temple during his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021. At that time, the Prime Minister placed the crown on the deity's head as a symbolic gesture. A video from the day showed PM Modi offered prayers at the temple and presented the special gift (the crown) to the authorities.

About the theft incident

Authorities, speaking to the local media, informed that the theft occurred around 2 pm-2:30 pm on Thursday, after the temple priest, Dilip Mukherjee, left following the day's worship. It was then that the cleaning staff at the temple reported the crown was missing from the deity's head.

A police official, speaking about the incident, informed that the matter is presently under investigation, and they are reviewing the temple's CCTV footage to apprehend the thief.

Moreover, the stolen crown is made of silver, gold-plated, and holds significant cultural and religious importance.

About the Jeshoreshwari temple

The temple, situated in Ishwaripur village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira, Bangladesh, holds a significant place according to Hindu mythology. The Jeshoreshwari Kali Shaktipeeth in Satkhira is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition, spread across different locations in India and neighboring countries.

The story of the temple’s construction suggests it was built by a Brahman named Anari in the latter part of the 12th century. He created a 100-door temple for the Jeshoreshwari Peeth (shrine), which was later renovated by Lakshman Sen in the 13th century, and finally, Raja Pratapaditya rebuilt the temple in the 16th century.

According to Hindu mythology, the temple at Ishwaripur is the place where the palms and soles of the feet of Goddess Sati fell, and the goddess resides there in the form of Devi Jeshoreshwari, while Lord Shiva appears as Chanda.

(With inputs from agencies)