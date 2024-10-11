'Investigate theft and recover: India's strong message to Bangladesh over theft of PM Modi-gifted crown

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRAMODI/X PM Modi at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple

Dhaka: The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has expressed grave concerns over the recent theft of the crown of the goddess Kali from the Jeshoreshwari temple. The crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in March 2021, as reported by The Daily Star. "We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh," tweeted the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

The Indian side urged the Bangladeshi government to launch a probe and stern action against the perpetrators. "We express deep concern & urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown & take action against the perpetrators," it added.

The theft occurred on Thursday between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm, after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day's worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity's head, as reported by The Daily Star.

"We are reviewing the temple's CCTV footage to identify the thief," said Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station. The stolen crown, made of silver and gold-plated, holds significant cultural and religious importance.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths scattered across India and neighbouring countries. The name "Jeshoreshwari" means "Goddess of Jeshore." PM Modi visited the Jeshoreshwari Temple on March 27, 2021, during his trip to Bangladesh. On that day, he placed the crown on the head of the deity as a symbolic gesture.

Significance of Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple

Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is a famous Hindu temple dedicated to the Goddess Kali, the temple is located in Ishwaripur--a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira. It is believed that the temple was built by a Brahman named Anari in the latter part of the 12th century. He created a 100-door temple for the Jashoreshwari Peeth (shrine) and later it was renovated by Lakshman Sen in the 13th century finally, Raja Pratapaditya rebuilt the temple in the 16th century.

According to Hindu mythology, of the 51 Peeths, the temple at Ishwaripur is the place where the palms and soles of the feet of Goddess Sati fell and the goddess resides there in the form of Devi Jashoreshwari and Lord Shiva appears as Chanda.

(With inputs from agency)

