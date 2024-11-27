Bangladesh: 30 held over protest against Chinmoy Das's arrest, ex-foreign minister dubs situation 'alarming'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bangladesh: Protest against Chinmoy Das's arrest

New Delhi: Fuelling anti-India rhetoric, emboldening fundamentalists and terror forces are "interlinked" strategies that have driven Bangladesh into "total anarchy," country's former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said and accused the interim government headed by chief advisor Muhammad Yunus of allowing "mobocracy" to replace democracy. In an exclusive telephonic interview with news agency PTI recently from an undisclosed location, Mahmud, who fled his country following the students' movement, described the situation for minorities in Bangladesh as "alarming", claiming that the extremist groups, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, have become active after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Asserting that the attacks on Hindu temples and religious sites are part of a "troubling pattern", he said it reflected an "anti-minority sentiment increasingly intertwined with extremist rhetoric, jeopardizing both secular principles and the safety of religious minorities".

Meanwhile, at least 30 suspects were detained in Bangladesh's Chattogram city for their alleged involvement in the killing of an assistant public prosecutor on Tuesday during clashes between security personnel and followers of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who is also the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote.

Das was arrested from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday as he was about to fly to Chattogram to join a rally. He is charged with sedition.

On Tuesday, the External Affairs Ministry in a statement expressed "deep concern" over the "arrest and denial of bail" to Das. "This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said. There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.

Mahmud, who was one of the senior-most members of Sheikh Hasina’s ministry till it was ousted on August 5 following a student uprising, expressed hope that the new Trump administration in the US would push for "free and fair elections in Bangladesh and level playing field for all parties at the earliest", stressing that a democratic Bangladesh would contribute to regional peace and security.

The former Foreign Minister also raised concerns about the resurgence of extremist factions in the political vacuum left by Hasina's administration, pointing to the "heightened activities" of the Pakistan Embassy in Dhaka as evidence of foreign involvement in stoking unrest, claiming that, "Pakistan is closely aligned with some of these extremist groups."

"The anti-India rhetoric by the interim government and the rise of fundamentalist forces are completely related and interlinked. Those who are part of this interim government, leading it and supporting it, if you check their background you will get to know the truth. These are all correlated," he claimed.

Mahmud painted a grim picture of the situation facing religious minorities in Bangladesh, with attacks on Hindu and Buddhist temples becoming alarmingly frequent. "Every corner of the country has seen some form of aggression against minorities, especially the Hindus," the 61-year-old politician said in a telephonic interview.

He accused the interim government, led by economist-turned-politician Yunus, of failing to provide security to these communities, which he attributed to a rise in fundamentalist sentiment and targeted violence against non-Muslim groups. "In the past three months, the country has witnessed several horrific attacks on temples and minorities. Not a single effective measure has been taken by the government to prevent these occurrences," he claimed.

Mahmud underscored that the increase in violence against Hindus and attacks on temples appears strongly correlated with the uptick in anti-India rhetoric. "Those who stand against secular politics are now acting with impunity," he said. In an interview with PTI in September, Muhammad Yunus claimed that the issue of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh is "overhyped," stating that these attacks are more political than communal, arising from the perception that most Hindus supported the now-deposed Awami League regime.

Mahmud strongly refuted Muhammad Yunus' claim, saying: "The issue is not a matter of political perception, but a real and growing threat to the safety and security of religious minorities," adding that such comments downplay the gravity of the situation and ignore the increasing violence against Hindus. He called out the "fundamentalist forces" that he believes are being given free rein under Yunus’s administration.

"Strengthening of these forces is dangerous for Bangladesh’s secular fabric," he asserted, warning that anti-India sentiments have historically gained traction whenever extremist groups have gained ground in Bangladesh.

Historically, Hindus made up about 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War. Today, they represent approximately 8 per cent due to socio-political marginalization and sporadic violence. Expressing concerns about the dangers of unchecked fundamentalism, Mahmud said, "Some people are trying to turn Bangladesh into a ‘second Afghanistan’ by exploiting the current instability.”

