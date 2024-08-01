Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
Bangladesh bans top Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami party, its student wing after deadly jobs protests

Bangladesh PM Hasina and several other Cabinet ministers have accused the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami party and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir of playing a role in the violence during the student protests.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Dhaka Published on: August 01, 2024 16:03 IST
Bangladesh on Wednesday banned the main Islamic party and its student wing, which the government blames for violence this month that killed over 200 people during student-led protests against reservations in government jobs. The death count government put it 150, local media and other opposition ministers claimed it was over 200. The move, decried as "unconstitutional and illegal" by the party, the Jamaat-e-Islami, comes after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina blamed it and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for violence that forced her to impose a curfew.

The ban is to be adopted through an executive order on Wednesday, Anisul Huq, the minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs, told Reuters, the day it was announced to ban the party. "For the sake of the country the decision has been made," Huq added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

