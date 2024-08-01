Bangladesh bans top Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami party, its student wing after deadly jobs protests

Follow us on Image Source : AP University students shout slogans during a protest to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes and ask for their campuses to be opened, in Dhaka

Bangladesh on Wednesday banned the main Islamic party and its student wing, which the government blames for violence this month that killed over 200 people during student-led protests against reservations in government jobs. The death count government put it 150, local media and other opposition ministers claimed it was over 200. The move, decried as "unconstitutional and illegal" by the party, the Jamaat-e-Islami, comes after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina blamed it and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for violence that forced her to impose a curfew.

The ban is to be adopted through an executive order on Wednesday, Anisul Huq, the minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs, told Reuters, the day it was announced to ban the party. "For the sake of the country the decision has been made," Huq added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.