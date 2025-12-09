Bangladesh Air Force signs LOI with Italy to induct Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft The Bangladesh Air Force has signed a Letter of Intent with Italy's Leonardo for the induction of Eurofighter Typhoon jets. The move is part of a broader modernisation drive aimed at strengthening next generation combat capabilities.

Dhaka:

In a significant step towards modernising its combat fleet, the Bangladesh Air Force has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Italian aerospace major Leonardo S.p.A for the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon multi-role combat aircraft. The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Bangladesh Air Force Headquarters in Dhaka, according to a post shared by the Air Force on its verified Facebook page. Bangladesh Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Italy's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Antonio Alessandro, were present at the event. Senior officials from the Armed Forces Division and representatives from the Italian side also attended the ceremony.

Boost to next-generation capabilities

According to the Bangladesh Air Force, the agreement paves the way for the eventual induction of Eurofighter Typhoon jets into its frontline fleet. The aircraft are expected to significantly enhance the force's next-generation multi-role combat capabilities and strengthen its operational readiness.

Parallel fighter jet plans underway

The move came even as Bangladesh continues to explore other options to modernise its fighter fleet. In April, the government constituted an 11-member inter-ministerial committee, headed by the Chief of Air Staff, to finalise negotiations for the purchase of 20 Chinese J-10 fighter jets valued at $2.2 billion. As per available reports, the Bangladesh Air Force currently operates a fleet of around 212 aircraft, including 44 fighter jets.

Bangladesh delegation to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

It to be noted here that a 20-member delegation from Bangladesh, including eight Muktijodhas and two serving officers of the neighbouring country's Army, will attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata to mark the Indian Armed Forces' historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 war, a defence official said. The war, which started on December 3, ended with the surrender of Pakistan's Eastern Army on December 16 at Dhaka, leading to the birth of Bangladesh, which was earlier East Pakistan.

The Bangladesh delegation, comprising eight Muktijodhas who were part of the guerrilla resistance force in East Pakistan opposing the Pakistan rule there, two serving officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces, and their family members, will attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations held by the Indian Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata every year.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh jet crash: India sends burn-specialist team to Dhaka to treat victims