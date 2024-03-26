US Baltimore bridge collapse: Ship manned by 22 Indians, all safe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

US Baltimore bridge collapse : The container ship that had earlier crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday was manned by a crew of 22 Indians, informed the charter management entity. the company further said that all were safe and secure.

The company, Synergy Marine Group released a statement where they informed about the details of the ship. It said, "Owners and managers of the Singapore-flagged container ship “DALI” (IMO 9697428) report that the vessel collided with one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore whilst under pilotage with two pilots onboard, at approximately 01 30 local time on 26th March."

"All crew members, including the two pilots have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution. Whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the ‘DALI’ has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident response service. The US Coast Guard and local officials have been notified, and the owners and managers are fully cooperating with Federal and State government agencies under an approved plan," the statement further said.