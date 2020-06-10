Balochistan: Lack of medical facilities in hospitals leaves 3 dead in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI/FILE Balochistan: Lack of medical facilities in hospitals leave 3 dead in 24 hours (Representational image)

Three people including two children died within 24 hours in three districts of Balochistan due to lack of medical facilities in hospitals. Even in road accidents, most of the injured die due to the lack of first aid treatments.

Meanwhile, maternal mortality rates are also higher in remote areas of Balochistan, reasons of which are considered to be the dilapidated condition of basic health units.

According to a report, out of a hundred thousand women in Balochistan, 850 die during childbirth.

The public has been criticizing local administration, government and its selected representatives over the death of the patients within 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage