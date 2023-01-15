Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Pakistan: Six members of a family killed in cylinder blast in Balochistan.

Balochistan cylinder blast: At least six people of a family, including five children, were killed on Sunday in a gas cylinder blast in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province while they were sleeping.

The blast occurred when the family tried to switch on a heater to fight the intensely cold weather in the provincial capital Quetta, the ARY news channel reported. The deceased included a father and his five children, according to a police official.

The entire house was damaged due to the explosion caused by gas leakage.

“The family was sleeping when a gas leakage in their house led to an explosion, and six of them died in their rooms,” the official said.

The official said that it was normal for people to use gas and electricity for heating their homes. The report said that the bodies were shifted to a hospital, but the identities of the deceased could not be ascertained.

The Sui Southern Gas Company has been blamed for the incident for its failure to create awareness among the masses about gas leakage and blast incidents.

Most parts of Balochistan, including the capital Quetta, are experiencing a bitter cold, with the mercury dropping to -10°C to -15°C in some areas, the Dawn newspaper reported.

