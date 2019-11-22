In Pictures: Graffiti at Baghdad tunnel amid massive protests in Iraq

Thousands of people in Iraq have taken to the streets and are demanding basic services, economic opportunities and an end to corruption among the country's political elite. More than 300 people have been killed and at least 15,000 wounded as a result. In Baghdad, demonstrators have portrayed images that are both haunting and inspiring, transforming a once dreary, grim underpass into a vivid, colorful wall of art.
The Saadoun Tunnel has become an ad hoc museum for Iraq’s massive anti-government protest movement. Along its walls, young artists draw murals, portraits and graffiti that illustrate the country’s tortured past and the Iraq they aspire to.
The tunnel passes under Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests where thousands of people are camped out in a giant sit-in that has taken on the feel of a vibrant mini-city.