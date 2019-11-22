In Pictures: Graffiti at Baghdad tunnel amid massive protests in Iraq

Image Source : AP PHOTO A woman poses for a photo in front of graffiti at the Saadoun tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq

Thousands of people in Iraq have taken to the streets and are demanding basic services, economic opportunities and an end to corruption among the country's political elite. More than 300 people have been killed and at least 15,000 wounded as a result. In Baghdad, demonstrators have portrayed images that are both haunting and inspiring, transforming a once dreary, grim underpass into a vivid, colorful wall of art.

The Saadoun Tunnel has become an ad hoc museum for Iraq’s massive anti-government protest movement. Along its walls, young artists draw murals, portraits and graffiti that illustrate the country’s tortured past and the Iraq they aspire to.

The tunnel passes under Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests where thousands of people are camped out in a giant sit-in that has taken on the feel of a vibrant mini-city.

Image Source : AP PHOTO Protesters wear camouflage sniper uniforms and hold toy guns as they pass by graffiti at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Image Source : AP PHOTO Iraqi artists draw graffiti at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Image Source : AP PHOTO An Iraqi artist woman draws graffiti at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Image Source : AP PHOTO A protestor adds some details and facial expressions to graffiti that was drawn by an Iraqi artist, at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Image Source : AP PHOTO People pass by graffiti at the Saadoun tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq

Image Source : AP PHOTO People sit near graffiti in the Saadoun tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq

Image Source : AP PHOTO Protesters read donated books in front of graffiti, at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Image Source : AP PHOTO A protestor races his motorbike past graffiti in the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Image Source : AP PHOTO A woman stands in front of graffiti at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Also Read | Iraq’s protests raise question: Where does the oil money go?

Also Read | Death toll in Iraq protests rises to 319; over 15,000 injured