Friday, November 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. In Pictures: Graffiti at Baghdad tunnel amid massive protests in Iraq

In Pictures: Graffiti at Baghdad tunnel amid massive protests in Iraq

The tunnel passes under Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests where thousands of people are camped out in a giant sit-in that has taken on the feel of a vibrant mini-city.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2019 14:17 IST
Baghdad tunnel
Image Source : AP PHOTO

A woman poses for a photo in front of graffiti at the Saadoun tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq

Thousands of people in Iraq have taken to the streets and are demanding basic services, economic opportunities and an end to corruption among the country's political elite. More than 300 people have been killed and at least 15,000 wounded as a result. In Baghdad, demonstrators have portrayed images that are both haunting and inspiring, transforming a once dreary, grim underpass into a vivid, colorful wall of art.

The Saadoun Tunnel has become an ad hoc museum for Iraq’s massive anti-government protest movement. Along its walls, young artists draw murals, portraits and graffiti that illustrate the country’s tortured past and the Iraq they aspire to.

The tunnel passes under Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests where thousands of people are camped out in a giant sit-in that has taken on the feel of a vibrant mini-city.

India Tv - Baghdad tunnel

Image Source : AP PHOTO

Protesters wear camouflage sniper uniforms and hold toy guns as they pass by graffiti at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq. 

India Tv - Baghdad tunnel

Image Source : AP PHOTO

Iraqi artists draw graffiti at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

India Tv - Baghdad tunnel

Image Source : AP PHOTO

An Iraqi artist woman draws graffiti at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq. 

India Tv - Baghdad tunnel

Image Source : AP PHOTO

A protestor adds some details and facial expressions to graffiti that was drawn by an Iraqi artist, at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq. 

India Tv - Baghdad tunnel

Image Source : AP PHOTO

People pass by graffiti at the Saadoun tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq

India Tv - Baghdad tunnel

Image Source : AP PHOTO

People sit near graffiti in the Saadoun tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq

India Tv - Baghdad tunnel

Image Source : AP PHOTO

Protesters read donated books in front of graffiti, at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

India Tv - Baghdad tunnel

Image Source : AP PHOTO

A protestor races his motorbike past graffiti in the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

India Tv - Baghdad tunnel

Image Source : AP PHOTO

A woman stands in front of graffiti at the Saadoun Tunnel, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Also Read | Iraq’s protests raise question: Where does the oil money go?

Also Read | Death toll in Iraq protests rises to 319; over 15,000 injured

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBrazil creates over 8,41,000 jobs in 10 months