Image Source : AP Biggest protests in Iraq since Saddam Hussein, death toll rises to 319, over 15,000 injured

Iraq's anti-government protests which began a month back have led to 319 deaths while over 15,000 people have been injured so far, according to Iraqi Parliamentary Human Rights Committee.

In recent events, four protesters were killed in Baghdad on Saturday after Iraqi forces came down hard on the protestors and burned down the tents which were being used for an overnight sit-in.

Teargas shells and live ammunition was reportedly used by the Iraqi forces in the al Khalani commercial area which is about a kilometre from Tahrir square -- Iraq's ground zero for demonstrations.

A report by an independent High Commission for Human Rights of Iraq found these numbers to be authentic and did confirm that over 15,000 people have been injured in about a month's time.

One of the hotspots for violent protests is the oil-rich town of Basra located 450 kilometres south of Baghdad. On Friday, 100 people were wounded in Basra as Iraqi forces used teargas and live ammunition while two were killed.

As per media reports, 23 students were also injured in Nasiriyah on Sunday when a teargas shell from the Iraqi forces mistakenly went off inside a nearby intermediate school for girls.

Image Source : AP Biggest protests in Iraq since Saddam Hussein, death toll rises to 319, over 15,000 injured

Biggest Protests since Saddam Hussein

Many believe these protests to be the biggest in Iraq since the fall of the infamous dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. After the deadly response from the Iraqi forces, many are demanding the government to step down and are calling for early elections.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said that his government will make 'significant ministerial amendments' and that the young generation of Iraqis is leading a 'movement that shakes the entire country'.

Image Source : AP Biggest protests in Iraq since Saddam Hussein, death toll rises to 319, over 15,000 injured

Also Read | Two Iraqi children get new lease of life at Delhi hospital