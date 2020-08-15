Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 3 rockets hit Baghdad International Airport; damage reported

3 rockets hit Baghdad International Airport; damage reported

Three Katyusha rockets landed at the edge of Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi military said. The attack took place on Friday evening and the three rockets were fired from al-Radhwaniyah area in southwestern Baghdad, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2020 11:55 IST
Baghdad airport rocket strike
Image Source : AP

3 rockets hit Baghdad airport

Three Katyusha rockets landed at the edge of Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi military said. The attack took place on Friday evening and the three rockets were fired from al-Radhwaniyah area in southwestern Baghdad, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement. The attack caused only minor damage, the statement said without giving further details.

Meanwhile, an Interior Ministry source told Xinhua news agency that the three rockets landed at the edge of the airport near an Iraqi army base, housing US military experts, who are tasked with training the Iraqi forces, without causing casualties.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, but Baghdad airport and the Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq, as well as the American embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq to support domestic forces in the battles against the Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising.

(With agency inputs)

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X