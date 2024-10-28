Ayatollah Khamenei's Hebrew language X account suspended over threatening post against Israel

Follow us on Image Source : AP Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Amid flaring tensions in the Middle East and confrontation between Israel and Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei's Hebrew language social media account was suspended by X after just two posts.

The account was suspended after the last post on Sunday which read, "The Zionist regime made a mistake, and erred in its calculation regarding Iran. We will make it understand what power, ability, initiative and desire the Iranian nation has."

Khamenei often posts in the Hebrew language against Israel from his main account but recently he created the Hebrew language account. In the first post from the suspended account, he had said, "In the name of Allah the merciful." It is pertinent to note that the new account and posts come after Israel launched a retaliatory attack on Iranian military targets.

Israel launches over 100 missiles on Iran's military targets

Israel launched over 100 missiles targetting Iran's military establishments in the wee hours of Saturday. The strikes came 25 days after the Iranian attack on Israel. On October 1, around 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel, Iran's second direct attack on Israel in six months. In a statement, IDF said, "In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran."

Satellite images showed damage to two secretive Iranian military bases, one linked to work on nuclear weapons that Western intelligence agencies and nuclear inspectors say was discontinued in 2003 and another linked to Iran's ballistic missile program.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s 85-year-old supreme leader, said “it is up to the authorities to determine how to convey the power and will of the Iranian people to the Israeli regime and to take actions that serve the interests of this nation and country.”

