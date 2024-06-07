Awkward! Joe Biden caught in chair mix-up in France, people question his health | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X US President Joe Biden's embarrassing moment in France caught on camera.

Paris: US President Joe Biden was caught in another awkward as he was seen fumbling for his seat as other dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron - were standing beside him during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France. The 81-year-old President squatted down during the ceremony in France on Thursday, then awkwardly held the position for several moments before correcting himself, as per the viral video.

While the President was seen grasping for his chair in the middle of the stage in Normandy, US First Lady Jill Biden, who was also standing beside him, quickly covered her mouth and appeared to murmur something to him. The video was widely shared online where users speculated that the First Lady was telling him not to sit down. The video has once again fuelled discussions about the president's health.

After the conclusion of the event, Jill Biden appeared to escort her husband off the stage, showed another clip. There was also another moment where Biden appeared to doze off during the ceremony. Another clip later showed him appearing lost after shaking hands with Macron, according to New York Post. As usual, the realm of social media was filled with reactions to the awkward moment.

"Please, can Joe Biden go one day without embarrassing us on the world stage?" said one individual. "Honestly it's sad though. He should be a home enjoying his last years with family," another netizen said. "Pres. Biden is literally trying to find the invisible chair to sit in. It’s just all so sad, and disgraceful to those in attendance who desire to honor the brave men who died to protect our nation from tyrannical governments," another post said.

Biden, 81, the oldest US President, is set to face his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump in a re-match of the 2020 election on November 5, 2024. Biden, whose mental health and old age have been under scrutiny lately, has sparked concerns that he is not fit to run for another term as the presidential elections approach. Many have argued that Biden, who will be 82 weeks after this year's presidential elections, is unable to perform the duties of his job and is not fit to run for another term.

However, many netizens pointed out that the video was edited deliberately to show Biden trying to sit down when there was not a chair. According to assessment by the Associated Press, the video in which Biden’s chair is for the most part clearly visible, is cut before the president sits down. The video apparently cuts off right before Biden takes a seat.

Joe Biden and his wife attended the ceremony to commemorate the veterans of D-Day, which refers to the Normandy invasion during World War II on June 6, 1944. The D-Day invasion used the largest-ever armada of ships, troops, planes and vehicles to punch a hole in Adolf Hitler’s defenses in western Europe and change the course of World War II.

Biden spoke later in the event, pledging “we will not walk away” from Ukraine, drawing a direct line from the fight to liberate Europe from Nazi domination to today’s war against Russian aggression. He called D-Day a “powerful illustration of how alliances, real alliances make us stronger.”

(with AP inputs)

