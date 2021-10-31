Attackers of wedding party used our name for personal purpose, says Taliban

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

The Taliban on Sunday denied the reports claiming that members of their outfit attacked a wedding in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province in which at least two people were killed and 10 others were injured.

The incident happened in the Sra-Road district after an argument broke out between the Islamist militant group and the guests over music being played at the party.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said, "Last night, in a village in the Nangarhar province, three people used the name 'Taliban' and demanded to stop the music at the wedding...The culprits that used the name of the Islamic Emirate [the Talian] for personal feud were brought to the Sharia law."

The fire was opened on guests of the party, Zabiullah Mujahid added.

At least two suspects were arrested, but one managed to escape and was put on the wanted list, the spokesperson said.

After overthrowing the US-backed government, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15 this year. Reports of such random incidents of shooting are on the rise under the hardline rule.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Taliban killed 13 to silence music at a marriage party in Nangarhar, says Amrullah Saleh

ALSO READ: Taliban behead a member of Afghan women's volleyball team

Latest World News