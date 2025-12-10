At least 19 killed, 16 others injured as two buildings collapse in Morocco's Fez: Reports As per latest updates, the injured have been shifted to the university hospital centre in Fez, while search and rescue operations continued around the clock to find others who may still be trapped under the rubble.

Rabat (Morocco):

At least 19 people were killed and 16 others were injured on Wednesday after two buildings collapsed in Morocco's Fez city, one of Morocco's oldest cities, the state news media reported, saying the blocks had shown signs of neglect for some time. Local authorities in the Fez reported two adjacent four-storey buildings collapsed overnight, the state news agency said. The incident was reported on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two buildings were inhabited by eight families

Local reports suggested that the two buildings were inhabited by eight families. At least 16 people are said to be injured in the incident.

The latest building collapse incident comes after protests over poverty and public services erupted over poor living conditions in Morocco.

Injured have been shifted to university hospital

As per latest updates, the injured have been shifted to the university hospital centre in Fez, while search and rescue operations continued around the clock to find others who may still be trapped under the rubble, the state news agency said.