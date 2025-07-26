At least 18 dead, 48 injured as double-decker bus plunges off road in Peru The double-decker bus belonging to the company “Expreso Molina Líder Internacional” reportedly went off the road and fell down a slope in the district of Palca, Junín region.

A devastating bus accident in Peru’s Andes mountains has claimed the lives of at least 18 people and left 48 others injured, officials confirmed on Friday. The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning when a double-decker bus operated by Expreso Molina Líder Internacional veered off a mountain highway in the Palca district of Junín region and plunged down a steep slope.

The bus was travelling from Lima to the Amazon region when it lost control, according to Junín’s regional health director Clifor Quiripaco. “The vehicle skidded off the road and fell down an embankment. The impact was so violent that the bus split into two,” Quiripaco said in a statement to reporters.

Local television channels broadcast dramatic visuals of the mangled wreckage, showing firefighters and police working to rescue survivors. Emergency personnel worked through the night, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the crash. While the exact circumstances are still unclear, early reports suggest poor road conditions and possible driver error may have contributed to the tragedy.

This incident is the latest in a series of fatal bus accidents that have plagued the country. On January 3, a similar crash occurred when a bus fell into a river, killing six and injuring 32. A study by Peru’s Attorney General’s Office revealed that reckless driving and excessive speed are among the primary causes of such accidents.

Road safety continues to be a pressing concern in Peru. According to data from the country’s Death Information System, approximately 3,173 people died in traffic accidents in 2024. Experts also point to the lack of strict enforcement, poor infrastructure, and delayed emergency response as factors worsening the crisis.

As the country mourns yet another preventable tragedy, transportation authorities and safety experts are urging for urgent reforms — including better road monitoring, stricter licensing regulations, and improved public transport safety standards.

With its mountainous terrain and underdeveloped road systems, Peru faces significant challenges in road safety. But as this tragedy shows, the cost of inaction continues to rise — and the time for meaningful change is now.

