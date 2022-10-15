Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
  4. Astronauts ferried back to Earth by SpaceX after a six month long mission

Wet and windy weather across Florida delayed their homecoming. SpaceX and NASA finally gave the all-clear on Friday, and the three Americans and one Italian departed the International Space Station, their residence since April.

AP Published on: October 15, 2022 13:02 IST
Image Source : AP In this photo provided by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida in a return trip from the International Space Station on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Highlights

  • The astronauts said they couldn’t wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat some pizza and ice cream
  • Wet and windy weather across Florida delayed their homecoming
  • Remaining aboard the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese

Four astronauts returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule Friday, ending their nearly six-month space station mission with a splashdown in the Atlantic off Florida.

The capsule parachuted into the ocean, just off Jacksonville, Florida, about five hours later. It carried NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman to complete a long-term spaceflight, and the European Space Agency’s Samantha Cristoforetti. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

India Tv - NASA, SpaceX, astronauts, astronauts landed on Earth, Space station mission

Image Source : AP In this image provided by NASA, NASA astronauts sit inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan shortly after having landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Before checking out, the astronauts said they couldn’t wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat some pizza and ice cream, take a shower, revel in nature, and, of course, reunite with their families. NASA planned to hustle them to Houston once they were off SpaceX’s recovery ship and back on solid ground.

“Getting the first few hugs when we get back is really going to be awesome,” Hines told reporters earlier in the week.

Remaining aboard the space station are three Americans, three Russians, and one Japanese.

