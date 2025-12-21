'Choose between TTP and Pakistan': Asim Munir warns Afghan Taliban, says 70 pc infiltrators Kabul nationals Asim Munir asked the Afghan Taliban government to choose between Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), saying that Afghan nationals form the major part of terrorism coming from across the border.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has asked the Taliban government in Afghanistan to choose between the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Pakistan, asserting that a majority of the terrorist groups operating across the border include Afghan nationals.

Addressing the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad recently, Munir also drew parallels between Pakistan and the state established by the Prophet 1,400 years ago in the Arab region (today's Saudi Arabia), according to news agency PTI.

While official details of the address delivered on December 10 were limited, selected clips of his speech were broadcast on local television on Sunday.

Munir asks Afghan Taliban to choose between TTP and Pakistan

Munir asked the Afghan Taliban regime to make a clear choice between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alleging that most cross-border terrorist activities are carried out by Afghan nationals.

"In the TTP formations coming [into Pakistan], 70 per cent are Afghans," he said. "Is Afghanistan not spilling the blood of our Pakistani children?"

The CDF also asserted that in an Islamic state, only the state has the authority to declare jihad, stressing that no individual or group can issue a fatwa for jihad without the consent and sanction of those in power. "No one can issue a fatwa for jihad without the order and permission and will of those vested with the authority," he said during the conference.

His address was heavily rooted in Islamic references, with several verses from the Quran quoted to underscore his argument.

Pakistan got divine help

The Field Marshal said that there are 57 Islamic nations in the world, and among them, Pakistan has been bestowed with the responsibility of safeguarding the Haramain Sharifain (a reference to Makkah and Madina).

He further claimed that Pakistan received "divine help" during the military confrontation with India in May, saying that the country had clearly felt God's support during the conflict.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead. The operation led to four days of intense military exchanges between the two neighbours before both sides reached an understanding on May 10 to halt further hostilities.

Also Read: Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM, calls for nationwide protest after 17-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif, kept waiting for 40 minutes, gatecrashes Putin's closed-door meeting with Erdogan