ASI begins restoration work of 'Vat Phou' Hindu temple in Laos to showcase shared culture

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Vat Phou temple in Laos, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Vientiane: In a remarkable step towards the deepening of India-Laos ties, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun the restoration work of the fifth-century 'Vat Phou' Hindu Temple to showcase the shared culture between the two countries that spread throughout the Southeast Asian region thousands of years ago. The Vat Phou temple in Laos is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

UNESCO has described the temple complex as shaped to express the Hindu vision of the relationship between nature and humanity. Moreover, two planned cities on the banks of the Mekong River are also part of the site, as well as Phou Kao Mountain. The Vat Phou temple represents a development ranging from the 5th to 15th centuries, mainly associated with the Khmer Empire.

According to Ashok Kumar, Assistant Engineer of the ASI team in Laos, the Vat Phou temple was built for Lord Shiva in the fifth century, and the structures of the site include mythological scriptures of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. However, it was turned into a Buddhist temple with the spread of Buddhism in Southeast Asia.

ASI's development work in Vat Phou temple

Kumar told India TV that the ASI team actually arrived in Laos in 2005 and inspected the site before beginning the actual process of conservation. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the restoration of the temple in Laos in 2007 between the two countries and the ASI began work in 2009.

Phase one of the conservation process began in 2007 and concluded in 2017 at a cost of Rs 17 crore, while the second phase was held from 2018 to 2028 at a cost of Rs 24 crore. Kumar said several 'Shivalingas' had been found in the temple courtyard, along with a broken statue of the Shiva family.

"When the ASI came here for the first time, every year we worked here for 6-7 months, and in the rainy season it is very difficult to work here...For the last 15 years, the team has been working here, for a 6-7 months period," Yogesh Raja, a Senior Conservationist at ASI, told news agency ANI, adding that a lot of work is yet to be done.

India-Laos relations

Notably, India and Laos share a lot of similarities in their respective cultures and heritages, along with issues of mutual interest in international forums. The two nations enjoy warm and friendly ties characterised by the exchange of regular visits at all levels. Prominent among other forms of age-old civilisational ties between the two countries include the Buddha encased in the That Luang Stupa, the national emblem of Laos.

Laos remains landlocked with China as its northern neighbour, and Vietnam lies to the country's northeast and east. South of Laos is Cambodia while Thailand is on its west and Myanmar lies on its northwest. Laos is a part of India's extended neighbourhood as only Myanmar separates Laos from India's North East.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ |