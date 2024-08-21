Argentina quarantines ship after mpox suspected in Indian national | WHO's latest update on Monkeypox

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Argentina quarantines grains ship over suspected mpox case

Buenos Aires: Argentine authorities have quarantined a cargo ship in the Parana River over a suspected case of mpox onboard, the government said on Tuesday, as global public health authorities remain on alert for a new faster-spreading variant of the virus. The quarantined Liberian-flagged ship was sailing from Santos, Brazil - also a major commodities hub - to pick up soy cargo, according to the health ministry and industry body the Argentine Naval League.

The ship near Argentina's inland grains port of Rosario alerted authorities that "one of its crew members of Indian nationality showed cyst-like skin lesions predominantly on the chest and face," the ministry said in a statement. Further, it added that the person had been isolated from the rest of the crew.

Public health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the virus spread rapidly in Africa. A day later, a case of the clade 1b variant was confirmed in Sweden, the first sign of its spread outside Africa.

The ministry said public health emergency protocol was then activated and the ship, which had been bound for the San Lorenzo port in the Santa Fe province, had to drop anchor in the river. Only medical personnel will be able to board the ship, while the whole crew will be required to quarantine pending test results, the ministry added.

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill. The clade 1b strain has caused concern because it seems to spread more easily through routine close contact.

Some 13 countries have reported mpox cases caused by other strains across the Americas this year, according to WHO data as of last week. Argentina has previously recorded eight cases, though none were the clade 1b strain. Denmark's Bavarian Nordic is set to decide this week on whether to ramp up vaccine production, while Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche has said it is looking to boost its laboratory testing capacity.

WHO says mpox is not new COVID-19

A World Health Organization official stressed on Tuesday that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new COVID, as authorities know how to control its spread. "We can and must tackle mpox together," said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a UN media briefing. "So will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally? Or we will enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the years to come will prove a critical test for Europe and the world," he added.



About 100 new cases of the clade 2 mpox strain are now being reported in Europe

A case of the variant was confirmed last week in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent. The WHO declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

Kluge said that the focus on the new clade 1 strain will also help in the fight against the less severe clade 2 variety that has spreading globally since 2022, allowing Europe to improve its response through better health advice and surveillance. About 100 new cases of the clade 2 mpox strain are now being reported in the European region every month, added Kluge. Mpox transmits through close physical contact, including sexual contact, but unlike previous global pandemics such as COVID-19 there is no evidence it spreads easily through the air.

Health authorities need to be on alert and flexible in case there are new, more transmissible clades or ones that change their transmission route, but there are no recommendations for people to wear masks, said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

Congo, other African countries could start mpox vaccinations

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other African countries will start vaccinating against the viral infection mpox in a few days if everything is in place, the director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Tuesday.

"We didn't start vaccinations yet. We'll start in a few days, if we are sure that everything is in place. End of next week vaccines will start to arrive in DRC and other countries," Jean Kaseya told reporters.

