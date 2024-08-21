Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REUTERS Serum Institute 'hopeful' of producing Mpox vaccine, says CEO Adar Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India announced on Tuesday that it is actively developing a vaccine for Monkeypox, with positive results anticipated within a year. This initiative follows the World Health Organization's recent declaration of the Mpox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern. India has reported around 30 cases of Mpox since 2022, with the latest case in March 2024. The Union Health Ministry has increased scrutiny at international entry points and designated three hospitals as nodal centers for treatment.

Serum Institute's vaccine development efforts

Serum Institute of India is working on a Monkeypox vaccine to address the global health emergency declared by the WHO. The vaccine is expected to be ready within a year, according to Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla. The institute aims to protect against the virus, which has seen a surge in cases globally.

"In view of the global health emergency declared due to Mpox outbreak, Serum Institute of India is currently working on developing a vaccine for this disease to cater to millions of lives that might be at risk," Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a statement.

India's response to Mpox outbreak

India has heightened its vigilance at airports and seaports to prevent the spread of Monkeypox. The Union Health Ministry has designated Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College as nodal centers for the isolation, management, and treatment of Mpox patients.

What is Mpox?

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that primarily spreads through close contact between individuals, and less commonly through contaminated objects or surfaces. Originating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970, the disease was largely neglected until it caused a global outbreak in 2022. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a public health emergency in July 2022, leading to the adoption of the term "mpox" to reduce stigma and improve public health communication.

Symptoms and transmission

Mpox symptoms typically include a rash lasting two to four weeks, which may be accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. The rash, resembling blisters, can appear on various parts of the body including the face, hands, feet, and genital areas. Individuals with mpox are infectious until all blisters have crusted over, scabs have fallen off, and new skin has formed. Recovery usually takes two to four weeks, but severe cases may require hospitalization and antiviral treatment.

Global response and prevention

The WHO emphasises the need for decisive action to prevent the recurrence of neglected diseases like mpox. With its re-emergence as a global health threat, efforts are focused on raising awareness, improving diagnosis, and providing effective treatments to manage the disease and prevent future outbreaks.

