Amnesty report exposes Pakistan's mass surveillance and censorship with tech firms from China, US, EU, UAE Amnesty International has exposed Pakistan's growing surveillance and censorship network, powered by companies from China, Europe, North America, and the UAE. Amnesty has called this a dystopian reality and urged international action against companies enabling such repression.

Islamabad:

A new report by Amnesty International has revealed that Pakistan's expanding surveillance and online censorship system is being powered by a global network of technology companies based in China, Europe, North America and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The report, titled "Shadows of Control", highlights how advanced tools are being used to monitor, censor, and control digital communication on an unprecedented scale. The investigation, carried out over a year with the support of media and human rights organisations, shows how Pakistan operates two key systems -- the Web Monitoring System (WMS 2.0) and the Lawful Intercept Management System (LIMS).

WMS 2.0: Pakistan's nationwide firewall

According to Amnesty, WMS 2.0 functions as a nationwide firewall capable of blocking both internet access and specific online content declared "unlawful" by the state. Initially installed in 2018 using technology from Canadian company Sandvine, the system has since been upgraded with Chinese firm Geedge Networks, along with hardware and software from US-based Niagara Networks and French company Thales.

LIMS: Tracking millions in real time

Meanwhile, the Lawful Intercept Management System, embedded across telecom networks, allows authorities to intercept calls, read messages, and track internet activity. German firm Utimaco and Emirati company Datafusion are reported to have supplied the core technology behind this system. The LIMS is capable of monitoring more than four million people simultaneously, giving Pakistan’s armed forces and ISI direct access to real-time data from telecom providers.

Surveillance used to silence dissent

The report underlines how journalists, activists, and civil society members have been targeted. One journalist described being subjected to constant monitoring after exposing government corruption, saying even his family members were questioned by authorities. "Now I go months without speaking to my family for fear they will be targeted," he said.

'A dystopian reality', says Amnesty

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard warned that Pakistan has entered a dangerous phase where surveillance has become a tool to silence criticism. "Pakistan’s Web Monitoring System and Lawful Intercept Management System operate like watchtowers, constantly snooping on the lives of ordinary citizens. This dystopian reality is extremely dangerous," she said.

Foreign companies under fire

The report also criticised the role of international firms profiting from contracts with the Pakistani state while failing to meet human rights obligations. Of the 20 companies approached, only two provided complete responses. Pakistan's government did not respond at all. Amnesty called for stricter regulations on the export of surveillance technologies and accountability for companies enabling repression. It also drew parallels with China's "Great Firewall", parts of which are now being used in Pakistan through Geedge Networks.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan reaches out to India after Operation Sindoor, seeks talks, says 'Ready for dialogue'