American man hijacks plane at knifepoint in Belize, shot dead by co-passenger

A US citizen hijacked a small Tropic Air plane in Belize on Thursday, holding passengers at knifepoint and injuring three people before being fatally shot by a fellow passenger with a licensed firearm, according to ABC News.

The dramatic incident unfolded midair when the man attempted to seize control of the aircraft, which was carrying 14 passengers. The plane circled during the hijacking, nearly running out of fuel before returning to land in Belize, police said.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Akinyela Sawa Taylor from California, reportedly demanded the pilot fly him out of the country and requested additional fuel.

The situation escalated at around 8:30 AM when Taylor began attacking passengers aboard the San Pedro-bound flight, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency at Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport.

Taylor was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police revealed that Taylor had entered Belize earlier in the week but was denied official entry over the weekend.

About Belize: Central America’s least populated nation

Belize, located in Central America, had an estimated population of 410,825 in 2023, making it the region’s least populated country.

The population is ethnically diverse: 52.9% are Mestizo (of mixed Indigenous Maya and European descent), 24.9% are Kriols, 10.6% are Maya, and 6.1% are Garifuna.

Christianity is the predominant religion, with approximately 80% of Belizeans identifying as Christian. About one-quarter of the population lives in Belize City, with the remainder spread across rural areas and small villages.