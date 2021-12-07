Amazon suffers major outage; web services, shopping site, Prime Video affected

Follow us on Image Source : AP Amazon (Representational image)

Highlights Amazon suffered a major outage affecting its web services, Prime Video among others

Amazon said it has identified major problem and is actively working towards recovery

People trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, and Disney+ reported issues

Users on Tuesday evening reported Amazon Web Services including its shopping site, Prime video were suffering a major outage. The company provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments, and companies apart from e-commerce and entertainment apps like Prime Video, Prime Music, and others.

Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root cause and was "actively working towards recovery." It did not disclose more about the cause.

As per reports, people trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, and Disney+ reported issues. The McDonald’s app is also down.

The outage began midmorning on the U.S. East Coast, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc, a network intelligence firm.

“AWS is the biggest cloud provider and us-east-1 is their biggest data center, so any disruption there has big impacts to many popular websites and other internet services,” he said.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ | YouTube dislike can return on your browser. Here is how

ALSO READ | WhatsApp rolls out Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting safety features in India

Latest World News