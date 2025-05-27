All-party delegation meets French leaders, Ravi Shankar Prasad says India is united against terrorism The Embassy of India in France, in a statement, said it was noted that the delegation was briefed at the Embassy of India, Paris. They also met various Paris-based think-tanks with whom they discussed India's strong and clear message against terrorism, and the challenge posed by terrorism.

An all-party delegation met various French leaders and think-tanks to convey India's strong and united stance against terrorism. The series of engagements of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, which is visiting France from May 25-27 to convey India's strong stance against terrorism, was shared by the Embassy of India in France.

Delegation was briefed at Embassy of India in Paris

The Embassy of India in France, in a statement, said it was noted that the delegation was briefed at the Embassy of India, Paris. They also met various Paris-based think-tanks with whom they discussed India's strong and clear message against terrorism, and the challenge posed by terrorism to the world.

The delegation conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a deliberate attempt to undermine peace and development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and that India had responded through Operation Sindoor in a precise, targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory manner.

The delegation further stressed that India of today has a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and would not differentiate between terrorists and their supporters.

Ravi Shankar Prasad says India is united against terrorism

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India is united in its fight against terrorism and wants to show the world this message.

Prasad added that the visit is part of a larger effort, with seven delegations travelling worldwide to raise awareness about India's stand against terrorism.

During an interaction with the Indian diaspora, Prasad said, "We have come with a lot of pain, but at the same time, there is a resolve that India will stand together in the fight against terrorism and tell the world that India is truly united. 7 delegations have gone to different parts of the world. I am leading the delegation to Europe. Paris is our first stop..."

Ghulam Nabi Khatana says India wants peace with neighbours

In the same interaction, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Khatana asserted that India wants peace with its neighbours but will not stay silent if attacked.

He declared that if Pakistan fires a bullet, India will respond with a shell, and any such act will be treated as an act of war.

"We are here to tell the world that we respect our neighbours. We want their progress, but at the same time, we cannot tolerate the ruthless killing of our innocent citizens. If a bullet comes from there (Pakistan), we will fire a shell... If anything happens from Pakistan's side, we will take it as an act of war," Khatana said.

Check list of full delegation members

The delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M J Akbar, and Pankaj Saran.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

