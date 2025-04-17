Aliens confirmed? Cambridge astronomers claim best-ever sign of alien life with '99.7 per cent' certainty The top astronomers at the University of Cambridge have said that the existence of aliens might be possible in a distant world, referred to as K2-18b. A report says that it is at a distance of 120 light years from Earth. It is almost 2.5 times the size of Earth, the report adds.

For those interested in knowing about the existence of aliens, it would be a significant development that some of the top astronomers at the University of Cambridge have expressed confidence in the occurrence of biological activities in space, saying that they are 99.7% confident about a distant planet supporting life, The Sun reports.

Aliens in the distant world

The existence of aliens is taking place in a distant world, referred to as K2-18b, which is at a distance of 120 light years from Earth. It is almost 2.5x the size of Earth, the report says.

The astronomers have based their assertion on the fact that they have picked out a molecule called DMS in the planet's atmosphere. The molecule is produced by a tiny algae on Earth which is found in the seas. The report claims that these 'phytoplankton’ are microscopic and can't be seen with the naked eye.

However, as they gather in larger numbers, they show up as coloured patches on the water. The scientists say similar "alien lifeforms" might be "churning it out on K2-18b".

Lead scientist confident about findings

According to lead scientist Professor Nikku Madhusudhan, what they have discovered can not be possible without the existence of life.

The Sun quotes him as saying, "It’s a question humanity has been asking for thousands of years. It’s a shock to the system. It takes time to recover from the enormity of it."

The astronomers used the data from the James Webb Space Telescope in their research, which was launched in 2021.

The report adds that scientists have traced two molecules, including dimethyl sulphide (DMS) and/or dimethyl disulphide (DMDS), in the planet's atmosphere. These are produced only by life on Earth, which is generally microbial.

Best-ever sign of aliens' existence

The results, thus, are convincing enough to establish the existence of aliens, with only “0.3% probability" that they occurred by chance.

These activities, the report says, are taking place on the commonly referred 'Hycean' world, a planet which has a watery ocean and a thick hydrogen atmosphere.

