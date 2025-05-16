Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama kneels to welcome Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at European Summit | Video Albanian PM Edi Rama’s heartfelt red carpet welcome to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the EPC summit highlighted their growing bilateral ties and symbolized deeper European unity.

New Delhi:

A striking and heartfelt moment stole the spotlight at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Tirana, Albania, as Prime Minister Edi Rama knelt on the red carpet to welcome his Italian counterpart, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The gesture, both playful and symbolic, came as Meloni arrived at the summit coinciding with her 48th birthday. Rama presented her with a specially crafted scarf designed by an Italian artist living in Albania and serenaded her with “Tanti Auguri,” the Italian version of “Happy Birthday.”

The act, rare in diplomatic circles, drew smiles and applause from attendees and showcased the strong rapport between the two leaders.

Despite their differing political ideologies—Rama leads Albania’s Socialist Party and Meloni heads Italy’s right-wing Brothers of Italy—their cooperation has deepened in recent years. Notably, the two nations have signed a significant migration agreement allowing Italy to transfer some sea-rescued migrants to detention centres in Albania, a plan that remains under legal scrutiny.

The EPC summit, held for the first time in the Western Balkans, marked a major milestone for Albania. With over 40 European leaders in attendance, including French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the event signalled Albania’s growing relevance in European political discourse.

Rama, fresh off a sweeping re-election victory and renewed with a fourth term, embraced his role as host with charm and humour. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches, the Albanian leader welcomed each dignitary with personal flair. From twirling an umbrella on the red carpet to joking with Macron—whom he called “the Sun King”—Rama kept the atmosphere light before serious discussions on Ukraine and migration began.

In a particularly whimsical moment, AI-generated baby images of each leader were projected on a large screen, complete with beards and glasses, each saying: “Welcome to Albania.”

Through theatrics, celebration, and statesmanship, Rama’s welcome to Meloni stood as a testament to growing European unity—and a deepening Albania-Italy friendship.