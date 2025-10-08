Air traffic controller shortages cause more US flight delays amid Government shutdown The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it slows down flights when there are fewer controllers to keep air travel safe. They are working with the controllers to reduce delays and keep the skies safe.

New Delhi:

A week into the US government shutdown, flight delays and cancellations are increasing. Many air traffic controllers have called in sick, leaving airports without enough workers to manage flights properly. This is causing long waits and problems for travelers. The air traffic control tower at Nashville International Airport had very few controllers on duty. Because of this, some flight controls had to be handled by a center in Memphis, causing delays of more than 2 hours for flights going in and out of Nashville. Dallas and Chicago also had delays of about 30 to 40 minutes due to fewer controllers.

Air Traffic Controllers still working without pay

Even though controllers are essential workers and not furloughed, according to reports about 13,000 are working without pay during the shutdown. This has caused worry among controllers, as many are struggling financially and feel stressed about the situation. The air traffic controllers’ union says that staff shortages are not new but are more noticeable now because of the shutdown. Controllers often deal with understaffing, but the current situation is making it worse.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it slows down flights when there are fewer controllers to keep air travel safe. They are working with the controllers to reduce delays and keep the skies safe. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared that controllers are worried about paying bills because they are not getting paid. Some controllers are even taking second jobs to make ends meet, which makes their already hard jobs more difficult.

Aviation and US airlines urge to end shutdown

Aviation unions and US airlines are urging for the government shutdown to end as soon as possible. The unions are also asking food banks, grocery stores, and airports to help support workers affected by the shutdown. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, federal workers have been given $15 food vouchers and allowed to park inside the terminal, according to Jones.

John Tiliacos, chief operating officer of Tampa International Airport in Florida, said the airport began preparing for the shutdown well in advance. The effort, called "Operation Bald Eagle 2" by staff, focuses on gathering resources for about 11,000 federal employees working without pay, including security screeners and air traffic controllers.

The help includes a food pantry, free bus rides to work, and a program with the local utility company to keep workers’ homes powered. “We want to do whatever we can to make life easier for these federal employees, so they can keep coming to work and focus on running the airport smoothly,” Tiliacos said.

Tampa’s airport had provided similar support during previous government shutdowns in 2018 and 2019. Tiliacos believes that assistance helped avoid major staff shortages at their airport during those times.