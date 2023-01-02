Air sirens heard amid fresh drone attacks on Ukraine by Russia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Drone attacks on Ukraine by Russia.

Air raid sirens blared in Ukraine's Kyiv as Russia launched fresh drone attacks in the city. This is the second night that Russia has attacked the city with drones. Earlier on Sunday Russia had attacked Kyiv as well as other Ukrainian cities. The attacks targeted the infrastructure in Kyiv and surrounding areas.

"It is loud in the region and in the capital: night drone attacks," said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv region. "Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones. Targeting critical infrastructure facilities... Our air defence forces are working on the targets... the main thing now is to stay calm and stay in shelters until the alarm is off." he wrote on messaging app, Telegram.

At least three people were killed in the attacks, according to reports. The Ukrainian defence systems destroyed 16 air objects, said the military administration of the country. The Ukrainian forces shot down 45 Iranian drones on Saturday night and before dawn on Sunday.

India's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Voicing 'very deep' concern over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that India is on the side of peace and since the beginning, New Delhi's stand has been to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"This [Ukraine] conflict is really a matter of very, very deep concern… Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in September [that] we actually genuinely believe that this is no longer an era of war. You cannot settle differences and issues through violence,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

"So from the very beginning, our effort has been to urge [Russia and Ukraine to] return to dialogue and diplomacy…The Prime Minister himself has spoken on numerous occasions with President [Vladimir] Putin and President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. I myself talked to my colleagues in Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | India again expresses grave concern over Russia-Ukraine war; urges Putin, Zelenskyy for dialogue

Latest World News