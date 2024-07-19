Air India operates relief flight for US-bound passengers stranded in Russia after 'technical issue'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Air India has operated a relief flight for passengers stranded in Russia after AI Flight AI-183, en route from Delhi to San Francisco, has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical issue onboard the aircraft. The diversion occurred on Thursday as a precautionary measure to address the issue promptly and ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members.

Taking to X, Air India announced that regulatory clearances were obtained for a relief flight departing Mumbai at 11 am after representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow worked with Russian authorities to move to hotels. Air India's staff also engaged in assisting passengers, who were required by authorities to remain in the terminal building due to the absence of Russian visas.

"Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night. Regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will depart Mumbai at 1100 hrs IST and ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today," it said.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety," the Indian airline further said. The Indian embassy in Moscow also informed that a team of three senior officials and an interpreter was in Krasnoyarsk and coordinated with airport, security authorities and representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry to provide assistance to passengers.

"An Embassy team of three senior officials and interpreter is on ground in Krasnoyarsk to assist the passengers of Air India flight to San Francisco which made emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk last night. The team is coordinating with airport and security authorities and Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry to provide all possible assistance to the passengers. The team will stay on ground in Krasnoyarsk till Air India’s replacement plane arrives and takes the passengers on their onward journey," said India's embassy in Russia.

Why was the Indian flight diverted to Russia?

The Indian airline said a "technical reason" was behind the diversion of flight AI-183 to Krasnoyarsk International Airport (UNKL) in Russia. "The aircraft has landed safely and we are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains top priority," a spokesperson for the airline earlier said.

The flight AI 183 had 225 passengers and 19 crew members onboard. Later in an updated post, the airline cited the reason behind the emergency landing in Russia. It said the cockpit crew identified a potential issue in the cargo hold. The aircraft landed safely with all 225 passengers and 19 crew members on board, who have since disembarked and been taken to the terminal for further procedures.

As Air India does not have staff at KJA, the airline is arranging third-party support to assist passengers. Besides, it is also coordinating with government agencies and regulatory authorities to organise a ferry flight to KJA to transport passengers to San Francisco as quickly as possible.

Earlier in June last year, an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco diverted to Russia after the aircraft reported a technical glitch in one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew members, which took off from Delhi on June 6, landed safely in Magadan airport. Although the airline had to send another plane to bring back the stranded passengers, it took more than a day for the Tata-owned flight operator to complete the task.

