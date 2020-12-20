Image Source : PTI Afghanistan: 9 killed in Kabul explosion

At least nine people killed and 15 others injured after an explosion rocked Kabul on Sunday, police in the Afghan capital confirmed. The explosion took place in the city's Spin Kalay square in Police District 5 (PD5), reports Khaama Press.

Ferdaws Faramarz, deputy spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said three vehicles caught fire at the location of the blast, but the cause remains unclear.

The explosion targeted the vehicle of Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak, a member of parliament from Kabul.

Wardak survived the attack.

No group or individual has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul has witnessed a series of attacks in recent weeks.

On December 15, Mahbubullah Muhibi, a senior Afghan official, and his office assistant were killed following an explosion after an improvised sticky bomb attached to his vehicle was detonated near the city's Makroryan-e-Char locality.

Two days before, at least two people were killed and two others injured in a bomb blast that targeted the vehicle of MP Mohammad Tawfiq Wahdat near Hotel-e-Parwan in Police District 15.

Wahdat was not in the vehicle at the time of the blast.

On December 12, at least one person was killed and two others were injured after 10 rockets were fired into different parts of Kabul city.

On November 21, at least 23 rockets were fired on different parts of the city that killed eight civilians.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan: 3 dead, 11 injured after 14 rockets land on Kabul city

Latest World News