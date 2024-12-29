Afghan Taliban attacks Pakistan: Pakistani soldier killed, 11 wounded

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghan forces used both light and heavy weaponry against Pakistan.

Days after Pakistan's strikes targeted the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants, Afghan Taliban forces launched attacks on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district, killing a Pakistan paramilitary soldier on Saturday morning. The Afghan Taliban forces fired at posts in Ghozgarhi, Kot Ragha, Matha Sangar and Tari Mengal areas. Afghan forces used both light and heavy weaponry, sources claim.

In retaliation, Pakistan forces are reported to have inflicted significant losses on Afghanistan's side as seven to eight Afghan soldiers were killed, say sources.

Earlier, Pakistan had targeted, what it claims 'terrorist positions in Paktika province of Afghanistan' to punish the banned TTP militants, which allegedly use Afghan soil to train and attack Pakistan.

The Saturday attack followed after militants attempted to infiltrate on Friday night, using Afghan Taliban-controlled posts.

“The firing was effectively responded to and there are confirmed reports of heavy losses on the Afghan side with over 15 militants killed and many others wounded,” according to sources.

Reportedly, the Afghan forces abandoned their posts and left the area after the incident.

Relations between Pakistan and Taliban-led Afghanistan have deteriorated gradually since they came to power in 2021 because the latter allegedly failed to rein in the TTP rebels who have increased attacks on the Pakistani forces.

(With agency inputs)