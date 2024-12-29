Sunday, December 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Afghan Taliban attacks Pakistan: Pakistani soldier killed, 11 wounded

Afghan Taliban attacks Pakistan: Pakistani soldier killed, 11 wounded

The relations between Pakistan and Taliban-led Afghanistan have witnessed a downslide in recent times as Islamabad accuses Taliban of failing to control TTP rebels.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey New Delhi Published : Dec 29, 2024 13:40 IST, Updated : Dec 29, 2024 13:46 IST
Afghan forces used both light and heavy weaponry against Pakistan.
Image Source : AP Afghan forces used both light and heavy weaponry against Pakistan.

Days after Pakistan's strikes targeted the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants, Afghan Taliban forces launched attacks on multiple Pakistani border posts in the Upper Kurram district, killing a  Pakistan paramilitary soldier on Saturday morning. The Afghan Taliban forces fired at posts in Ghozgarhi, Kot Ragha, Matha Sangar and Tari Mengal areas. Afghan forces used both light and heavy weaponry, sources claim. 

In retaliation, Pakistan forces are reported to have inflicted significant losses on Afghanistan's side as seven to eight Afghan soldiers were killed, say sources.  

Earlier, Pakistan had targeted, what it claims 'terrorist positions in Paktika province of Afghanistan' to punish the banned TTP militants, which allegedly use Afghan soil to train and attack Pakistan.

The Saturday attack followed after militants attempted to infiltrate on Friday night, using Afghan Taliban-controlled posts. 

“The firing was effectively responded to and there are confirmed reports of heavy losses on the Afghan side with over 15 militants killed and many others wounded,” according to sources.

Reportedly, the Afghan forces abandoned their posts and left the area after the incident.

Relations between Pakistan and Taliban-led Afghanistan have deteriorated gradually since they came to power in 2021 because the latter allegedly failed to rein in the TTP rebels who have increased attacks on the Pakistani forces.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement