Abu Aqsa, top LeT terrorist eliminated: All you need to know about him In a decisive counterstrike, the Indian Army targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and POK, killing over 100 terrorists, including top leaders of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, marking a significant victory in India's fight against terrorism.

New Delhi:

In a powerful counterstrike following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army carried out targeted attacks on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) on May 7. According to sources, the precision strikes resulted in the death of over 100 terrorists, including some of the most wanted masterminds behind attacks on Indian soil.

Major blow to Jaish-e-Mohammed leadership

Among those killed in the strikes were 10 members of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar’s family, as well as his brother Rauf Azhar, who was the mastermind of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking. The loss of Rauf Azhar is being seen as one of the most significant successes in India’s fight against terrorism in recent years.

Who was Abu Aqsa?

One of the top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, Abu Aqsa, also known as Khalid, was killed in the May 7 drone and missile strikes. Aqsa had been involved in several terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and was a key player in the smuggling of arms into India via Afghanistan. His stature in the terror network was evident as senior officers from the Pakistan Army and even the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad reportedly attended his funeral.

Other key terrorists eliminated

Apart from Rauf Azhar and Abu Aqsa, the Indian Army neutralized several other top terrorists, including Muddassir Khan, Hafiz Mohammad Jameel, Abu Jundal, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar and Khalid

All of these individuals had been linked to major terror plots and attacks against India, and their elimination is considered a significant success for Indian intelligence and military coordination.

Abu Aqsa’s funeral in Pakistan

The funeral of Abu Aqsa was held in Faisalabad, Pakistan, and was attended by several senior Pakistani military officials. Notably, the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad and other high-ranking army personnel were present, underscoring the terrorist's importance within militant circles in Pakistan. This event highlights the deep ties between Pakistan's military establishment and terror groups operating across the border.

Escalating tensions along the border

The strike has further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. The two armies are now face-to-face near Jaisalmer, and Pakistani forces have launched missile attacks in retaliation. However, the Indian military successfully intercepted and neutralized these incoming threats.

Following the attack, both nations remain on high alert, with a war-like atmosphere developing along the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders. The Indian Army’s action sends a strong message that terror attacks on Indian soil will be met with decisive and devastating retaliation.

This operation is being hailed as a major step forward in India's commitment to defending its sovereignty and eliminating terrorism at its roots.