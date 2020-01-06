Image Source : AP $80 Million bounty for Trump's head announced on Iran TV. What we know so far

A bounty of $80 million has been placed on Donald Trump's head. An unknown Iranian eulogist placed the bounty on the US President after the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the US forces. At the funeral of the slain general, $1 was collected from everyone present. As per the eulogist, 80 million Iranians contributing $1 each would mean $80 million that the country will be willing to spend to avenge the death of its most celebrated general. The Iranian government has not confirmed nor commented on reports of the bounty.

Iranian MP, Abolfazl Abutorabi, reportedly threatened to attack the White House in his address to the Iranian parliament on Sunday. Iran had earlier declared that it would no longer abide by the rules of the 'Iran Nuclear Deal' signed during the reign of former President Barack Obama.

The developments could bring Iran closer to building an atomic bomb, set off a proxy or military attack launched by Tehran against America and enable the Islamic State group to stage a comeback in Iraq, making the Middle East a far more dangerous and unstable place.

Adding to the tensions, President Donald Trump threatened to demand billions of dollars in compensation from Iraq or impose “sanctions like they’ve never seen before” if it goes through with expelling U.S. troops.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself prayed over the caskets of Soleimani and others slain in the attack. Khamenei, who had a close relationship with Soleimani, wept at one point during the traditional Muslim prayers for the dead. The crowd wailed.

Soleimani’s successor, Esmail Ghaani stood near Khamenei’s side, as did Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other top leaders in the Islamic Republic. While Iran recently faced nationwide protests over government-set gasoline prices that reportedly killed over 300 people, Soleimani’s mass processionals has seen politicians and leaders across the Islamic Republic’s political spectrum take part, temporarily silencing that anger.

Ghaani made his own threat in an interview with Iranian state television aired Monday. “God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly, actions will be taken,” he said.

Also Read | As US-Iran look eyeball to eyeball, Soleimani's daughter flays 'Crazy Trump' in father's funeral speech