As US-Iran look eyeball to eyeball, Soleimani's daughter flays 'Crazy Trump' in father's funeral speech

Daughter of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani flayed US President Donald Trump in her speech at her fathers funeral ceremony. Zeinab Soleimani said that her father's 'martyrdom' will bring a dark day to the US and Israel, Iranian state TV reported.

"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom. The families of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for death of their children," Zeinab Soleimani said.

Qasem Soleimani was killed by a US strike in Iraq's capital Baghdad, leading to an escalation of tension between the two countries. Trump has in the last few days warned Iran of grave action if Iran tries to harm US assets in the region.

Iran, on the other hand, has not blinked and remains firm on its position of standing up to the US. On Sunday, Iran announced that it would no longer abide by the terms of the nuclear treaty signed in mutual understanding with the US.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson specifically urged Iran to “withdraw all measures” not in line with the 2015 agreement that was intended to stop Tehran from pursuing its atomic weapons program.

Iran insisted that it remains open to negotiations with European partners over its nuclear program. And it did not back off from earlier promises that it wouldn’t seek a nuclear weapon.

However, the announcement represents the clearest nuclear proliferation threat yet made by Iran since Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. It further raises regional tensions, as Iran’s longtime foe Israel has promised never to allow Iran to produce an atomic bomb.

A US federal website was hacked on Sunday by a cyber group claiming to be from Iran.

