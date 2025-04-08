8 hours of harassment, stripped of dignity: Shocking ordeal of Indian female entrepreneur at US airport Indian entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi recounts a traumatic 8-hour ordeal at a US airport, where she was detained, harassed, and stripped of dignity over a power bank, highlighting growing concerns over international travel scrutiny.

In a shocking and harrowing ordeal, Indian entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi was detained for eight hours at an airport in Alaska, USA, subjected to extreme humiliation, and deprived of basic human rights — all over a simple power bank in her handbag. What unfolded next has left many questioning the growing scrutiny and harsh treatment faced by international travellers, particularly those from India.

Chaturvedi, the founder of India Action Project and ChaiPani, shared her traumatic experience on social media, revealing the disturbing details of her encounter with US authorities at Anchorage Airport. The entrepreneur's nightmare began when security officials flagged her power bank as "suspicious." The situation quickly spiraled into a nightmare as she was detained, interrogated by the police and FBI, and physically searched by a male officer on camera.

"I don’t have to imagine, already past the worst 8 hours," Chaturvedi wrote, recounting how she was stripped of her warm clothing, forced to wait in a freezing room, and denied permission to use a restroom or make a single phone call. Her mobile phone and wallet were seized, and the flight she was scheduled to board was missed. To add insult to injury, despite finding no wrongdoing, the authorities confiscated her luggage, offering only a flimsy duffel bag to hold her belongings.

The incident, which unfolded under the chilling shadow of heightened security measures, paints a troubling picture of the escalating challenges faced by international travelers, particularly in the United States. Chaturvedi, who was already shaken by the invasive treatment, was left feeling powerless, as she was not even allowed to contact anyone from India.

In her post, Chaturvedi tagged India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), drawing attention to the increasingly stringent policies under former President Trump’s administration. These changes have led to a rise in uncertainty and fear among travelers, particularly those of Indian origin, who find themselves subjected to disproportionate scrutiny at international borders.

"Imagine being detained by the police and FBI for 8 hours, being questioned about the most ridiculous things," Chaturvedi continued, emphasising the deep sense of injustice she felt. “Out of India, Indians are pretty powerless,” she added, underlining the distressing realization that she was unable to make a phone call to anyone back home for assistance.

While Shruti Chaturvedi finally emerged unscathed after eight hours of harassment, the emotional and psychological toll of the experience remains with her. Despite the fact that no illegal activity was found, the ordeal underscores a broader issue of how international travelers, especially from certain countries, are being subjected to excessive scrutiny and unwarranted detentions.

Chaturvedi’s post has gone viral, resonating with many who have faced similar challenges when traveling abroad. Her story serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by travelers, especially in an era of heightened security and stringent immigration policies. It also raises crucial questions about the treatment of individuals at airports and the growing sense of powerlessness many experience when navigating foreign security systems.

As Chaturvedi moves forward from this ordeal, she remains outspoken about the need for better treatment of international travelers, urging the Indian government to continue to advocate for the rights and dignity of its citizens abroad.