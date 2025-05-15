5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey, no casualties reported A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey on Thursday, causing panic but no reported damage, amid rising seismic concerns in the region.

New Delhi:

Turkey experienced a moderate earthquake on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic in several regions as tremors were widely felt. According to official seismological data, the quake registered 5.1 on the Richter scale and struck at approximately 3:46 PM local time.

The epicentre was located about 14 kilometres northeast of Kullu. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in multiple areas, including the capital city Ankara. As the ground shook, residents rushed out of their homes and buildings in fear. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Iran’s state-run Mehr news agency confirmed that the quake’s effects were also felt in neighbouring regions, but emphasized that no significant damage or loss of life had occurred.

This latest quake comes just a day after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the Fry region of Greece. The close timing of these seismic events has heightened public concern, particularly in Turkey—a country with a long history of devastating earthquakes.

Memories of the catastrophic earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria in February 2023 are still fresh. The initial quake measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor and several severe aftershocks. Entire buildings collapsed, leaving towns and cities in ruins. The disaster claimed around 59,000 lives in Turkey and 8,000 in Syria, making it one of the deadliest quakes in recent history.

Seismologists warn that Turkey is located in one of the most tectonically active regions on Earth, where the African, Eurasian, and Anatolian plates converge. This area lies in a subduction zone known for accumulating seismic stress. Experts believe that this geological setup makes Turkey susceptible to high-magnitude earthquakes, potentially reaching up to 9.0.

Emergency services have advised residents to follow safety measures and remain informed, as the region’s seismic activity continues to be closely monitored by scientists.