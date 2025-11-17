32 dead in Congo mine bridge collapse after gunfire sparks panic The incident highlights ongoing safety problems in Congo’s artisanal mining sector, where poor infrastructure, weak oversight, and unsafe conditions regularly lead to fatal accidents. Recent years have seen multiple deadly collapses in coltan, diamond, and copper mines.

A tragic accident at a semi-industrial copper mine in southeastern Congo claimed at least 32 lives on Saturday after a narrow bridge collapsed during a chaotic stampede sparked by reported gunfire. Officials say it is one of the deadliest mining disasters in the country this year.

Gunfire sparks panic at Kalando mine

The incident occurred at the Kalando mining site in Lualaba province, where hundreds of miners work every day. According to Congo’s artisanal mining agency, SAEMAPE, witnesses reported hearing gunfire allegedly fired by military personnel guarding the area.

Fearing violence, miners rushed toward a narrow bridge commonly used to exit the site. The structure collapsed under the sudden pressure of the fleeing crowd.

“Miners piled on top of each other, causing injuries and death,” SAEMAPE stated in an official release. Initial reports suggested 49 deaths and more than 20 critically injured miners. However, provincial authorities later confirmed 32 fatalities as rescue operations continued into Sunday.

Clashes reportedly preceded the collapse

Human rights groups have voiced concern over the military’s role at the mine. The Initiative for the Protection of Human Rights (IPHR) has called for an independent investigation, citing reports of earlier clashes between miners and soldiers stationed for security.

Lualaba’s provincial interior minister, Roy Kaumba, said during a televised briefing that authorities were still verifying the final casualty numbers and examining the events that triggered the panic.

A deadly pattern in Congo's artisanal mining sector

The tragedy underscores the long-standing dangers within the Democratic Republic of Congo’s artisanal mining sector, which employs 1.5 to 2 million people and supports millions more.

Despite its economic importance, the sector remains fraught with risk due to:

Poor safety standards

Unstable mining structures

Lack of protective equipment

Weak regulatory oversight

Fatal accidents are common as miners dig deep into unstable terrain or gather in overcrowded, unsafe areas in hopes of better yields.

Search for accountability continues

The Kalando collapse has renewed calls for better regulation, stronger safety enforcement, and clarity on military involvement in mining regions. As rescue efforts continue and families mourn, critical questions remain about why shots were fired and whether the tragedy could have been prevented.

Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation, but for many miners in Lualaba—driven by poverty to work in dangerous conditions—the risks remain alarmingly high.