28-year-old Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Burnaby; police suspect gang war

Toronto:

An Indian-origin man was shot dead in the Burnaby town of Canada earlier this week and the police suspect that his killing could be linked to a gang war, according to officials. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Dilraj Singh Gill, who was a resident of Vancouver and was shot dead on January 22 (Thursday) near the 3700 block of Canada Way in Burnaby.

Canadian media reported that Gill had been in connection with the police and had a criminal history. He was involved in drug-related crimes. The shooting could be a 'targeted killing' and could be related to the BC gang conflict, the police suspect. The officials are now trying to figure out whether his killing is related to past crimes or not.

"A shooting, especially in a public place, is extremely troubling, not only for the police but for the entire community," the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement, as reported by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). "Information from witnesses and those in the area will be crucial in ensuring this investigation advances and to hold those responsible, accountable."

Locals called police; probe launched

Zeeyad Popat, a local in Burnaby, had heard the gunshots when he was with his family members on Thursday evening. Speaking to the CBC, he said he even saw a masked man while walking away from the crime scene. He said the rescue team had arrived but Gill was pronounced dead by the officials.

"It’s been a tough night... It’s one of these things that are a shock to us that could happen in our neighbourhood," Popat said.

The police have now launched a probe and are examining the CCTV footage and dashcams, and asked the locals to provide any details regarding the incident. They have also ensured the people that there is no threat to public safety in the locality. A vehicle has also been recovered which the police believe that the killer had used to flee from the crime spot.

"Investigators have confirmed that the vehicle located burning in the 5000 block of Buxton Street is connected to the homicide and police are actively working to collect more information about the vehicle," said Sergeant Freda Fong.

