22 killed in fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine: Why Kyiv's air defenses are under growing pressure

Moscow:

Russia launched one of its largest overnight aerial assaults on Ukraine, with strikes reported across several regions and at least 22 people killed, including children. The attack came as Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled that Moscow would continue its military campaign and intensify pressure on Ukraine.

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, the bombardment targeted facilities linked to Ukraine's defence industry in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi and Sumy regions. Ukrainian officials, however, said residential neighbourhoods, energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure were among the sites hit, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest strikes followed recent Russian attacks involving Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missiles, highlighting Moscow's growing use of advanced weapons in the conflict. The overnight assault caused widespread destruction and added to concerns about Ukraine's ability to withstand Russia's expanding air campaign.

Putin suggested that Russia would not scale back its operations. Speaking on Tuesday, he said a Ukrainian drone strike on May 22 had changed the nature of the conflict. The attack targeted a college dormitory in Starobilsk, located in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine, and reportedly killed 21 people. Putin said the incident had given the war "a whole new dimension".

Why Ukraine is struggling to defend itself

Ukraine's difficulties in countering Russia's aerial attacks are increasingly linked to shortages in key air-defence systems and interceptor missiles. Moscow has stepped up its missile and drone strikes in recent weeks, apparently seeking to exploit these weaknesses while reinforcing the message that Russia holds the upper hand in the war, which is now in its fourth year.

A major concern for Kyiv is the dwindling supply of Patriot interceptor missiles. The US-made MIM-104 Patriot system, produced by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, remains one of the few air-defence platforms capable of intercepting sophisticated ballistic missiles.

Supplies of Patriot missiles have come under growing strain after extensive use by both the United States and Israel during their conflict with Iran, reducing available stockpiles. As a result, Ukraine faces increasing challenges in protecting its cities and critical infrastructure from large-scale missile attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged the problem, saying current air-defence resources are not sufficient to intercept a significant number of incoming missiles. Analysts say the shortage has left Ukraine more vulnerable at a time when Russia is intensifying its aerial offensive.

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