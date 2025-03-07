10 Indian construction workers stranded in West Bank rescued by Israeli authorities These 10 Indian workers were stuck in A-Za'im for more than one month before the Population and Immigration Authority rescued them.

The Embassy of India in Israel on Friday said the Israeli authorities traced 10 missing Indian construction workers to West Bank and have brought them back to Israel. While the matter is still under investigation, the Embassy is in touch with the Israeli authorities and have requested to ensure their safety and well-being, the Embassy of India said in a statement.

The development comes after a resident of the village lured the Indians to A-Za'im with promises of work, then took away their passports. Without their passports, the Indians could not return to Israel.

The workers were stuck in A-Za'im for more than one month before the Population and Immigration Authority rescued them.

As per a report by Times Of Israel, the Population and Immigration Authority said that the workers had been held for over a month.

These workers were rescued in an overnight operation led by the authorities together with the IDF and the Justice Ministry, and have been transferred to a safe location until their employment status is determined.

During the operation, the Israeli forces intercepted some suspects at a checkpoint, which led to the recovery of the Indian workers, Ynetnews reported.