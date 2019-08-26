Image Source : AP IMAGES Twitter sends notice to Pakistan President Arif Alvi over Kashmir post

Pakistan President Arif Alvi was served a notice by Twitter regarding his tweet on the Kashmir situation.

Slamming the move by the microblogging site, Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said: "Twitter has really gone too far in becoming mouthpiece of the rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous."

On Saturday, Alvi had tweeted a foreign media video showing "the situation" in Kashmir following India's revocation of its special status.

Mazari shared a screenshot of an email received by Alvi from Twitter, in which the company said it had received a complaint against his account regarding a tweet highlighting India's "violations in occupied Kashmir".

Twitter, however, "could not identify any violations of its rules or applicable law," the company said, adding that it did not take any action accordingly.

Pakistan Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said on Sunday that he had also received a notice from the microblogging site that one of his tweets violated Indian laws, according to the News International.

Scores of Pakistani social media users complained in the past few days that their accounts were suspended when they spoke in favour of Kashmiris or highlighted Indian human rights abuses.

Twitter has reportedly suspended 200 Pakistani accounts commenting on the Kashmir situation.

