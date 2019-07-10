Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
Third Democratic presidential debate to be held in Houston

The third Democratic presidential debate will be held in Houston in September. More than two dozen candidates in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary face tougher requirements to appear in the fall debates than in the summer debates.

Houston Updated on: July 10, 2019 11:55 IST
The third Democratic presidential primary held on September 12 and 13, could feature as many as 20 candidates. 

The Democratic National Committee is requiring participants to hit 2% in multiple polls and collect contributions from 130,000 individual donors. Only polls taken between June 28 and Aug. 28 will count.

Twenty candidates qualified for the opening round of debates in June and July. The stricter rules for the fall debate could dramatically winnow the field.

