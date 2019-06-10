Srilanka reopens international airport terminals for pick up, see off

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said it has re-opened the Bandaranaike International Airport for pick-up and see-off after strict security measures were imposed following the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Airport and Aviation Services of Sri Lanka (AASL) Chairman Dammika Ranatunga said in a statement that the passenger arrival and departure terminals were re-opened for visitors who pick up or see off passengers, and accordingly two visitors per passenger would be allowed to enter the terminals.

Heightened security would remain in place at the airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Bandaranaike International Airport was closed to visitors following the April 21 bombings which targeted three luxury hotels, three churches and two other locations, killing over 250 people.

Only passengers were allowed to be dropped off at the arrival and departure terminals since then due to the emergent security measures put in place.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said last week the country was soon returning to normal as a majority of those involved in the suicide attacks had been arrested or had died.