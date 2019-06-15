Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Sri Lanka releases 18 Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka releases 18 Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka has released 18 Indian fishermen arrested for illegally fishing in the Sri Lankan waters, an official said on Saturday.

PTI PTI
Colombo Published on: June 15, 2019 18:50 IST
Fishermen (Representational image)
Image Source : PTI

Fishermen (Representational image)

Sri Lanka has released 18 Indian fishermen arrested for illegally fishing in the Sri Lankan waters, an official said on Saturday.

The fishermen, who were held off the coast of Point Pedro two months ago by the Sri Lankan Navy, were freed by a court here on Friday. 

Related Stories

"They are now to be handed over to the immigration officials for repatriation to India," the official said.

Illegal fishing by Indians in the Sri Lankan waters have been a recurring problem and has figured at high level talks between the two neighbours.

However, the Navy says there has been a marked decrease in the number of cases compared to a few years ago.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka Navy arrests 18 Indian fishermen

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryPakistan minister live streams press meet with cat filter on Facebook Twitter goes berserk Next Story14 militants killed in Afghan airstrike  