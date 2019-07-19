Friday, July 19, 2019
     
Has Spiderman been found? Watch this weird looking creature with human-like face

Jinan (China) Published on: July 19, 2019 13:48 IST
This bizarre looking creature has left several people on the Internet stunned

If you fear spiders, then this specific one will definitely give you goosebumps.

A woman from China named Li found a spider with a human-like face on its back crawling in a potted plant at her home in Yuanjiang city. She said that the black lines on the spider's back resemble human hair.

A video posted by People Daily, China gives a close look at the spider. The clip, since it is being shared on July 16, has left several people on the Internet stunned.

