Has Spiderman been found? Watch this weird looking creature with human-like face

Image Source : TWITTER This bizarre looking creature has left several people on the Internet stunned

If you fear spiders, then this specific one will definitely give you goosebumps.

A woman from China named Li found a spider with a human-like face on its back crawling in a potted plant at her home in Yuanjiang city. She said that the black lines on the spider's back resemble human hair.

A video posted by People Daily, China gives a close look at the spider. The clip, since it is being shared on July 16, has left several people on the Internet stunned.

Has spiderman been found? This spider with a humanlike face on its back was found at a home in C China's Hunan and has gone viral on Chinese social media. Do you know its species? pic.twitter.com/0iU6qaEheS — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 16, 2019

This not Spiderman , this is VENOM — M. (@MahdiSahel1) July 16, 2019