Has Spiderman been found? Watch this weird looking creature with human-like face

If you fear spiders, then this specific one will definitely give you goosebumps.
A woman from China named Li found a spider with a human-like face on its back crawling in a potted plant at her home in Yuanjiang city. She said that the black lines on the spider's back resemble human hair.
A video posted by People Daily, China gives a close look at the spider. The clip, since it is being shared on July 16, has left several people on the Internet stunned.
Has spiderman been found? This spider with a humanlike face on its back was found at a home in C China's Hunan and has gone viral on Chinese social media. Do you know its species? pic.twitter.com/0iU6qaEheS— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 16, 2019
— Jonn Mc (@Jonn__Mc) July 17, 2019
July 16, 2019
This not Spiderman , this is VENOM— M. (@MahdiSahel1) July 16, 2019
A SPIDER IS A SPIDER— franklyfrank (@Mic89005532) July 16, 2019