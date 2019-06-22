Saturday, June 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Saudi Arabia becomes 1st Arab country to get FATF membership

Saudi Arabia becomes 1st Arab country to get FATF membership

Saudi Arabia which had received an invitation from the FATF at the beginning of 2015 to join as an "observer member", was admitted into the organization after the group's meeting in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.

IANS IANS
Riyadh Published on: June 22, 2019 16:21 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

Saudi Arabia has become the first Arab country to be granted full membership of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) following the group's annual general meeting in the US.

The kingdom's accession came as the global money laundering watchdog celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first meeting held in Paris in 1989, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia which had received an invitation from the FATF at the beginning of 2015 to join as an "observer member", was admitted into the organization after the group's meeting in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.

Saudi Arabia had been a founding member of the MENA arm of the group since November 2004, and its full membership came after it was reported the kingdom had made "tangible progress" and for its efforts in implementing the FATF's guidelines.

The group is responsible for issuing international standards, policies and best practices to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation.

With the kingdom becoming a FATF member, the number of permanent members in the group is now 39.

Also Read: Pakistan failed to complete its action plan on terror financing: FATF

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story9 killed in Hawaii aircraft crash