Image Source : AP Pope Francis appoints Sri Lankan priest to top Vatican post

Pope Francis has appointed a Sri Lankan priest as the Secretary of the Vaticans Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue (PCID), the media reported on Friday.

Rev. Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kodithuwakku, who has been appointed as the Secretary of the PCID is a member of the clergy of the Diocese of Badulla, Sri Lanka, reports News First.

Kodithuwakku would be the second Sri Lankan priest to hold a secretarial position at a papal council.

The PCID was established by Paul VI in 1964, with the aim of promoting dialogue with persons of other religions, in line with the spirit of the Second Vatican Council.

The Council is composed of about 30 members and some 50 councillors from across the world from various backgrounds and expertise, serving as consultants, specialists in religious studies or are engaged in the field of dialogue.

ALSO READ | Pope Francis to declare Mariam Thresia a saint on October 13