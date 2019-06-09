PM Modi arrives in Sri Lanka on second leg of his first foreign visit, likely to discuss terrorism

Image Source : ANI PM Modi arrives in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sri Lanka Sunday on the second leg of his first foreign visit after re-election last month to strengthen the bilateral ties with the island nation, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Modi was received by his Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is important not only for India but also for the island nation, as he will be the first global leader to visit the country after Easter Sunday bombings in Colombo.

After his Maldives tour, the Prime Minister is slated to visit Sri Lanka on Sunday. During his visit, Modi will hold a discussion with the Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

Serial explosions in Colombo had killed 250 people, including 11 Indians on Easter Sunday. PM Modi is expected to raise the issue of terrorism during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Sirisena.

According to Sri Lankan President's office, the two leaders will have lunch together which will be followed by a bilateral talk.

The re-elected Prime Minister is expected to arrive Colombo at 11 am.

This will be Narendra Modi's third visit to Sri Lanka as the Prime Minister of India. Earlier, he had visited the island nation in 2015 and 2017.

Modi is heading to Sri Lanka after winding up his visit to the Maldives.